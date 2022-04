DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A tree in Dunlap knocked down a power line, leaving hundreds without power Thursday.

According to the Dunlap Fire Department, Alta Road between Blacksoil and Garden has been shut down.

Almost 400 in the area are without power, per Ameren. The outage began at 2:45 Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.