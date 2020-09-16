Hy-Vee distributed 500 free meals in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hy-Vee gave out 500 free meals to Peoria residents at their Grand Prairie and Sheridan Village locations Tuesday.

Distribution began at 4 p.m. at both locations, which each had 250 meals to distribute on a first-come-first-served basis. Families were able to choose between cheese pizza, beef enchiladas, and lasagna dinners.

Sheridan Village Hy-Vee Store Director Elise Scheil said the food distribution was in celebration of National Family Meals Month.

“National family meals month encourages families to eat together because that fosters a great environment and is very helpful, It’s proven, for the kids,” Scheil said. “They do better in school, and they thrive if they spend more time eating together.”

Grand Prairie distributed all their meals by 5:04 p.m., and Sheridan village had all of their meals distributed at 5:42 p.m.

Grand Prairie Hy-Vee Store Director Eric Gharst said he hopes to have more events like this in the future.

“We’re going to do as much of this as we can, we love doing it, Love helping the comunity,” Gharst said.

More information about Sheridan Village and Grand Prairie locations can be found on Hy-Vee’s website.

