EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ice cream truly is the perfect treat to beat the summer heat.

With the extreme heat hitting Central Illinois, ice cream shops are getting a lot of business. One of those shops is Twistee Treat in East Peoria.

“During the daytime hours, it’s really hit or miss, people kind of want to stay in the air or be by a pool,” said Owner Carrie Foster. “But at nighttime, once it tries to cool down a little bit, we get swamped.”

Foster described swamped as, “we’ve got a line to the street and the dining room’s full.”

She said business at night nearly doubles what it was in the springtime since it opened for the season in March.

Like most businesses, Foster said, Twistee Treat is often short-staffed.

“We usually have three or four ladies running their butts off all night,” she said.

The response from the public has been very positive as people line up for the popular dairy dessert.

“Everybody’s like ‘I want ice cream to cool down,'” she laughed.

Twistee Treat is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.