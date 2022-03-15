EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College (ICC), in partnership with community organizations, is preparing to “transform” one of Peoria’s most impoverished areas.

“This is really the jump-start ‘Cradle to Career’ program,” said Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, president of ICC.

Quirk-Bailey said in a couple of months, the community partnership will resubmit a grant application for $30 million to fund the full “Cradle to Career” program.

The initial $500,000 will pay for:

Planning the program team and technology

Setting baseline data

Hiring three community navigators

“[They] will start to work household by household in 61605 in order to determine if the processes we thought we were going to use to make this work in the larger project actually deliver the outcomes we want,” Quirk-Bailey said.

This beginning phase will last one year, and at the end of that term, ICC should hear back about the $30 million grant. If they get it, Quirk-Bailey said the full program would continue for five years.

The collaborative effort between Peoria Public Schools (PPS), the City of Peoria, The CEO Council, ICC, and more than 35 other “major community partners” is dedicated to serving the residents of Peoria’s south end, she said.

About 60% of jobs require a certificate or degree beyond high school, while only about 40% of adults in the region meet that qualification, according to Quirk-Bailey.

“They’re stuck,” she said about those adults in the middle, “because how do they go back to school if they need to work those two or three jobs to put food on the table?”

She said the program is designed to make it easier for impoverished residents in the area to get connected to resources, because “being poor is a full-time job.”

“If we all rode in the same direction, as opposed to each agency doing their thing in that neighborhood, if we all worked together, and made those services come together family by family, in five years we could transform that community, which is one of the most devastated in the country.” Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, President of Illinois Central College

PNC Bank also sponsored this initiative with $70,000 for one of the community navigators.

Quirk-Bailey said the nucleus of the “Cradle to Career” program is ICC, the City of Peoria, and PPS. She said ICC was best suited to lead the charge in applying for such a big grant.

“I just want to say again how grateful we are that Rep. Bustos made these funds available to us. And this will just put us this much closer to bringing home a major grant that we think will change the face of that neighborhood for generations to come,” she said.