Bellevue ice cream shop looking to scoop up customers to stay in business

BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — An ice cream shop in Bellevue is struggling to stay open, and the owners are asking for customers to stop by to stay afloat.

Swirls on Plank Road can be found by looking for the landmark pink elephant out front. It was built in 2019, with its grand opening on March 1, 2021. The owner of the shop, Dennis Merriman, passed away shortly after construction started in 2019, and his son, Dennis, now owns the business.

To keep their grandfather’s dream alive, the grandchildren have pitched in and work at the new establishment.

Now, the ice cream shop is struggling to stay open.

In a post on Facebook, owners stated, “Our goal is to stay open all year round, but we cannot do that without the support of our community. Please keep us in mind for your lunch or dinner needs.”

Not only offering ice cream, Swirls has burgers, chicken sandwiches, and many items made with in-house recipes designed to set them apart from other ice cream shops.

Open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Casandra Lutes, involved in behind the scene work for Swirls, said the family-friendly oriented shop is all thanks to her grandpa.

“You get to experience the whole family feel of it. It’s a very welcoming environment, and I think it’s very kid-friendly. The murals that they have painted for the kids, they put a claw machine over there. So, making it as family-friendly as possible is what the goal was,” said Lutes.

More information can be found on the business’s Facebook page.