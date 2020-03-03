Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens
Illinois American Water will be raising water rates in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Farmington residents will see a rise in their water rates in April.

Water rates will be going up from about $24 a month to $49 a month for families who use about 4,500 gallons a month.

Illinois American Water agreed to freeze the water rates for 2 years when they acquired the system in April 2018. The rise in rate will bring the rate up to be the same with Peoria and other surrounding communities.

Illinois American Water External Affairs Manager Karen Cotton said that they will be putting the money back into the community, as they agreed to invest $5 million in the first 5 years of ownership to improve the water system.

“Significant investments have been completed, helping to alleviate the discolored water and taste and odor issues residents used to experience,” Cotton said.

Farmington residents who want to learn more can attend one of two open houses from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4th and Thursday, March 19th at the Farmington city building.

