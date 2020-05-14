Illinois Central College graduates receive celebration boxes

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Central College is helping students prepare for graduation with celebration boxes, ahead of their virtual commencement ceremony which will be held at 2 p.m. on May 16.

ICC sent celebration boxes to the almost 400 students taking part in its virtual commencement ceremony. The celebration boxes included graduates cap and tassel, diploma cover, a commencement program, an alumni license plate, and other celebratory items.

ICC’s Vice President for Marketing and Institutional Advancement Kim Armstrong said they hoped the boxes would help make the virtual commencement fun for students and their families.

“At the end of the day we wanted it to make it fun, we wanted to respect the event, and to respect the achievements that they all accomplished, but we really also wanted them to be able to have fun and share with their friends and families,” Armstrong said.

ICC graduate Siobhan Decker said the celebration box was a wonderful surprise.

“The celebration box ICC mailed to me was a wonderful surprise,” Decker said. “. It took away some of the disappointment of not being able to walk across the stage, and it made me excited for my graduation again.”

ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey said the college realizes the importance of recognizing its students success.

“Illinois Central College realizes how important it is to recognize this major accomplishment of our students’ success,” Quirk-Bailey said. “In addition to many of our students being first generation graduates, all of these students were challenged by a pandemic, many lost their jobs and struggled with the transition to virtual learning. And still, they achieved. They are resilient, they are tenacious and they need to be celebrated.”

ICC graduates and their families will be able to watch the virtual commencement on ICC’s website and Facebook page. A recording will also be available on YouTube after the ceremony.

