(WMBD) — A new initiative to give Illinois students a plant-based lunch option is one signature from the governor away from being state law.

State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) was a primary sponsor of Illinois House Bill 4089, which the senate voted to support Tuesday, according to Koehler’s website.

The bill is an amendment to the School Breakfast and Lunch Program Act, and would require schools to provide, “a plant-based school lunch option to those students who submit a prior request to the school district.”

“Whether a student’s dietary needs are rooted in religious, health-related or other, personal reasons, offering a plant-based meal option would satisfy a variety of requirements,” Koehler said in a statement. “Providing a secondary healthy lunch option in our schools is a win all-around.”

He said it would also serve as a Halal option for Illinois’ Muslim students (as long as no alcohol or alcohol byproducts are used when making the meal).