‘I’m grateful. I have all my babies,’ previously homeless mother of six finds new home in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD) — Joy and pride fill Tiffany Harden’s new four-bedroom apartment.

For the first time since February 2020, she and her six young children have a stable roof over their heads.

“I’m grateful. I have all my babies, they’re happy, they’re content. We literally have everything we need,” Harden said.

The Harden family was homeless last year, bouncing between four Peoria shelters.

In December, WMBD showed how the family was kicked out of their third shelter, The Southside Mission Women’s and Children’s Center when it closed.

The closure forced the 33-year-old to split up her family right before Christmas.

Harden said it was difficult finding a shelter that would take seven people, and for about 30 days, three of her children lived at Esther House with her, and her other three children stayed with a relative.

“I {am} glad I {can} be in the same house as my kids. I {can} open the door to see what they are doing. Like I can wake up with all my babies,” she said.

The community rallied behind her and donated more than $2,000 to her GoFundMe account. She was able to use the money to furnish her new apartment.

Now, all her children can sleep in their own beds under the same roof.

“They never had their own beds before so it’s really awesome every last one of them {has} their own bed,” she said.

Harden said she is taking life day by day, but she is doing what any good mother would do to take care of her family.

Harden has been in this apartment since January and said the family has everything they need except a queen mattress and living room furniture.

Those looking to donate can do so via GoFundMe.