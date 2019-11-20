Instagram starting to hide its ‘likes’ on photos

PEORIA, Ill. — Instagram announced it is starting to hide its “likes” on pictures globally and mental health experts said this will do more good than harm.

The Facebook-owned company said it is testing out rolling back public “likes” for some people in the U.S. to help them focus on sharing photos, rather than how many likes they get. The company has been testing the motion for months.

Instagram tweeted if users are part of the test they’ll no longer see likes and views on photos and videos of others, but users will still be able to see likes on their accounts.