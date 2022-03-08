PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — March 8 is International Women’s Day, and WMBD is highlighting some women-owned and operated businesses in Central Illinois.

Amid all the woman-run businesses, some are native to the Peoria area and some made the region their adopted home. Entrepreneurs settling in Peoria come from all over, some international.

One such entrepreneur is Diana Natale. She grew up in Germany about 100 miles, or a one-hour drive, from the French border.

“That whole area there is known for their pastries and bakeries,” Natale said, “so from a young age I really knew what I liked and disliked.”

Natale said her European background allowed her to experience different cultures and foods from bordering countries, namely, the French macaron.

“Macarons — French macarons — are one of my true, favorite desserts,” she said. “I love them, and I had a really hard time getting them in Peoria.”

After baking macarons for her friends, her business was born. She calls her small business, “Voilà Macarons,” her “pandemic baby.”

She said she missed European flavor and thought Peoria needed to experience it, especially in the middle of a pandemic when people cannot travel.

“The passion is injected in you when you grow up around a lot of yummy, sweet stuff,” she said.

Voilà Macarons was a huge hit at summer farmer’s markets, and now, she is in the process of opening up her own storefront.

Natale said she had a career in finance, but stayed home after having children. She said she decided to branch out and do something else she was passionate about.

“We have a huge untapped potential, I think, in this community when it comes to women,” she said.

She said bringing authentic macarons to Peoria was not only fun for herself, but proved to be very successful. She said the community is a great place for fostering new, small businesses.

“Peoria has a lot of international influences,” she said.

Another entrepreneur, Christell Frausto, lets her Mexican background bleed into all her endeavors.

Her latest venture, “TequilaRia Wine and Spirits,” located at 3504 N. Prospect Rd. in Peoria, is more than a typical liquor store.

“I’m in a liquor store, but I actually carry non-alcoholic spirits. Why? Because I know that a woman might go through a pregnancy, people might be on medication, people might not want to drink and drive,” she said. “Catering to something like that and growing that within your store, it makes people feel heard.”

Frausto said her feedback and sales prove that her products are appreciated. She also said women supporting women is vital to a community’s success.

“We have an empathy that is unlike any other,” she said, “so we go into any industry, and we can change it. We can adapt, and we can improve it and make it better.”

She agreed with Natale that Peoria is a community full of resources and support.

“It’s very fertile ground for anyone that wants to grow a business,” she said.

Frausto said she prides herself in being a mentor for other women and entrepreneurs.

Three Hispanic-owned businesses are now on Prospect Road, Frausto said, and she finds it very empowering to see not only herself, but other Hispanic-owned businesses grow and succeed.

“It can’t be about competition,” she said. “It has to be about unity. It has to be about growth in numbers so that we have a voice.”