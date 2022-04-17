ELGIN, Ill. (WMBD) — So far this year, ten Illinois State Police (ISP) squad cars were hit in Scott’s Law violations.

Scott’s Law, or the Move Over Law, mandates drivers reduce their speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with caution when a vehicle on the road displays emergency lights.

On Friday, April 15, a short while before 9 p.m., a drunk driver hit an ISP sergeant on Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in DuPage County. The sergeant was inside the squad car, during a traffic stop, when it was hit from behind.

ISP District 2 squad car struck Friday in Scott’s Law violation. Photo courtesy of ISP.

The driver, according to a release from ISP, 34-year-old Porfirio Alverez Jr., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law.

ISP reported no injuries to Alverez or the sergeant.

The incident, the 11th so far this year for ISP, prompted the agency to remind the public of the importance of Scott’s Law. Four troopers thus far have sustained injuries from these violations.

Ramifications of Scott’s Law violations include fines and the possibility to have one’s license suspended.

ISP tracks its squad car crashes, and that data can be found here. To learn more about Scott’s Law, see below: