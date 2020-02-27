ISU preparing for Birds Give Back 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at ISU are looking to raise money for their version of giving Tuesday called Birds Give Back — 1 Day for Change.

This is the second annual Birds Give Back and organizers are trying to increase student participation.

Students will go through a series of challenges and games to make the most of the donors’ gifts.

The goal is to reach 15,000 donors by June 30, which is the end of the redbirds rising campaign. Birds Give Back takes place during Redbird Philanthropy Week, a weeklong emphasis on how private support creates a university on the rise.

The event will be on Thursday, Feb. 27.