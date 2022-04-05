(WMBD) — Products from both Rivian and Caterpillar are in the running for this year’s “Makers Madness” contest for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. A third, lesser-known Central Illinois company, Onken’s Incorporated, also made the cut.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) announced the top 16 products from all over the state, and now, the public has until April 10 to vote for the top eight.

Rivian’s R1T pickup truck is in the running. This all-electric vehicle from the Normal manufacturer is available for preorder, starting at $67,500.

Caterpillar’s D11 Track Type Tractor is also in the top 16.

Onken’s Incorporated, located in Easton, made the top 16 with its Custom Semi-Trailer Bar. This semi-truck-turned-bar is the home of LargeCar Lounge in Lincoln.

According to its website, Onken’s was founded in 1983 by Don Onken, who invented a bulk system for collecting and storing used cooking oil.

This is the third year of the IMA’s “Makers Madness” contest, presented by Comcast Business. According to IMA’s president, Mark Denzler, the contest started with 401 products invented and manufactured throughout the state.

“Manufacturing in Illinois employs 560,000 men and women on factory floors. We’re the single largest share of the gross state product,” Denzler said. “But I think a lot of people don’t have a great appreciation for manufacturing and what’s really made right here in the Land of Lincoln.”

He said the contest is a fun and interactive way for Illinoisans to see what inventors throughout the state have produced.

“There’s a lot of pride with the women and men that make these products in the state of Illinois, and just to be recognized as one of the 16 Coolest Things Made in Illinois,” he said. “each of these companies that has made it this far is very proud of what they make. And we’re very proud to recognize them.”

When voting, there are eight “match-ups,” where voters must pick one of two businesses running head-to-head.

Ultimately, Denzler said participating in the contest is a great way to support local businesses.

“Manufacturing is critical to our state’s economy, particularly in the Peoria area,” Denzler said. “Peoria’s been an industrial leader for decades. People should be very proud of what’s made in their community.”

The next round of voting ends on April 17, and after the final four products are announced on April 19, the third round of voting begins. The winner will be announced on April 27.

The governor will crown “The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”

You can cast your vote here.