James Webb Telescope to launch in December

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Initially planned for 2007, the James Webb Telescope is set for launch on Dec. 18 of this year.

The telescope will be launched one million miles away from Earth to investigate fields of cosmology and astrology.

This will allow NASA employees to see the formation of the first galaxies and potentially habitable exoplanets.

“This will be the most powerful and biggest telescope ever sent to space. Much bigger than the Hubble Space Telescope,” said Nick Rae, senior planetarium educator for the Peoria Riverfront Museum. “It’ll be able to take higher-resolution photographs, beautiful photographs, and it’ll be able to see farther into space, which also means farther back in time.”

With a $500 million budget, development on the project began in 1996, but underwent a redesign in 2005.

The telescope has hundreds of different working parts, and with only one shot after launch, it needs to be executed perfectly for everything to work correctly.