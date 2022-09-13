PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Junior League of Peoria and the community came together to rededicate a statue outside the Peoria Civic Center Tuesday.

The League rededicated Ronald Bladen’s Sonar Tide sculpture to celebrate the completion of the sculpture’s two-year restoration project. The restorations included a facelift, added landscaping and upgraded lighting.

The sculpture, which can be seen on Fulton Street between City Hall and the Civic Center, was built in 1983.

The $60,000 restoration project was financed by the Junior League of Peoria and its members, with support from sculpture benefactors Sharon and John Amdall and grants from the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

The Former President of the Junior League of Peoria Andrea Tortora spoke during the rededication and said it was made possible with the help of many collaborations.

“The Junior League did not do this on its own, we partnered with the Peoria Riverfront Museum, The Civic Center, members of the city council, Bradley University, Sharon and John Amdall, the Community Foundation of Central Illinois,” Tortora said. “It’s truly a community effort, and to me, that’s the best part.

More information about the Junior League of Peoria is available on its website.