Labor Council host workers memorial event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Labor Council of West Central Illinois hosted a workers memorial event at the worker’s memorial monument outside Peoria city hall Wednesday.

The memorial event is held annually on April 28, the anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) which guarantees employers to provide their employees safe working conditions.

President of the Labor Council of West Central Illinois Tom McLaughlin said the memorial is to remember workers who died on the job this past year.

“We need people to remember, we need people to consider how very important it is that we continue to be diligent to make sure that when workers go to work they are in a safe environment, so they can go home safe to their families,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also said it is important for employees to speak out when they notice unsafe conditions at work.

“If you are concerned about a situation being safe, bring it up to your supervisor, don’t stay silent, silence kills,” McLaughlin said. “Bring it up to the supervisor and push for something to be done to make the situation more safe.”

More information is available on the Labor Council of West Central Illinois Facebook page and website.