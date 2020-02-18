Larry Dietz names assistant to the president of diversity and inclusion

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is creating a new position: the assistant to the president of diversity and inclusion.

The interim director of ISU’s school of social work Doris Houston will take the role in July.

It’ll be her job to make sure people feel included and find solutions to student concerns.

“That angle and that lens of seeing the value of diversity, it helped the students, faculty, staff, and other community members to be more aware of how that’s important to us and how it benefits all of us as a whole,” said Gig Supanichrattana who is a college of education student at ISU.

Past protests on ISU’s quad claimed the school wasn’t living up to its promise of diversity and inclusion.

“At the end of the day the student’s opinion matter right, so if they are unhappy and he’s the president and he is solving any issues they are having then it is a good thing,” said graduate school student at ISU Pauline Owomujisha.

According to the Pantagraph, more students from underrepresented groups are enrolling at ISU. Making now an important time to make sure their needs are being met.

Dietz also plans on moving forward with the multicultural center. He hopes to have it open by the fall.