Legacy Wall showcasing LGBTQ+ history featured at Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — October is known as LGBTQ+ history month, and one organization is doing its part to recognize LGBTQ+ historical figures.

This travelling exhibit is currently in the Collum-Davis Library at Bradley University and will travel again, leaving the university, on Oct. 23.

In the fall of 2019, the Illinois House passed House Bill 246 which made it a requirement to educate students about LGBTQ+ history starting this academic school year.

Deric Kimler, executive director for Central Illinois Friends said, “History is not about parts, partners, or sex. It’s about the reality of the identity of those who created these accomplishments that we all celebrate today.”

The wall features the writer of America the Beautiful, Katharine Lee Bates, as one of the lesbian historical figures represented. Also featured on the wall is artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, and artist Frida Kahlo.