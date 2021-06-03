Liberty Steel looking to hire 100 people in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Liberty Steel is employing more than 800 people throughout Central Illinois, and the company is looking to hire 100 more.

However, much like companies across the nation, the steel manufacturer is experiencing worker shortages.

Liberty Steel Employment Manager Jessica Reyling said they are seeing a rapid decline in applicants. She said the company is looking for 100 machine operators to keep up with demand.

“If you want to stay a machine operator, you can certainly do so, but if you’re looking to excel your career into paths like management or even executive rank, many of our executives and managers here actually came from out hourly work force,” Reyling said.

The job fair is happening on June 10 from 10 p.m. — 2 p.m. at the Liberty Steel facility in Peoria.