MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Plenty of local pools experienced staffing shortages last year, and while some areas are still struggling to fill slots, others are not.

For example, the John Gwynn Family Aquatic Center did not open for the 2021 season, but the Morton Park District has the staff they need this year, according to a spokesperson.

In Washington, the executive director of the park district, Brian Tibbs, said now is the time to start training.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those summer jobs that does take some training ahead of time, and you have to plan ahead.” Brian Tibbs, Washington Park District Executive Director

“You can’t get to May 15 and start thinking about a summer job. You really have to start thinking about those things now,” he continued.

He said last year, they were slightly short-staffed, but they were “able to make it work.”

Right now, they are hoping to hire as many young adults as possible. He said they normally have 30-35 lifeguards, and that is the goal for this summer too.

Tibbs said the Washington Park District requires its lifeguards to be American Red Cross certified and said those training programs are happening now.

“We’re looking at some sort of incentive after they work a set number of hours for us throughout the summer,” he said.

Last year, the Washington Park Pool on Westgate Road suffered some mechanical issues.

“We’re just really hoping for a good summer,” he said. “We spent a lot of money and put a lot of effort in getting those repaired properly. So we’re hoping for a good year.”

In Normal, the aquatic supervisor for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, Hanna Razo, said the search for lifeguards is ongoing.

She said last year, the local pools were fully operational, but more staff would have been helpful.

“I feel like we can always use more,” Razo said. “I would have gladly taken 10 or 15 more [lifeguards].”

To incentivize people to apply for lifeguard positions, Razo said they are offering recruitment bonuses for current staff, as well as reimbursement of the certification fee for new lifeguards, which they can receive at the end of the season.

“I will go to our local high schools, we’ll go to any job fairs or career fairs that we can,” Razo said in reference to recruitment efforts.

The Peoria Park District is also offering lifeguard certification classes to help staff its pools this summer.

