Local business offering free graffiti cleaning in central Illinois

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Magshine Pressure Washing said it is offering free pressure wash in places across central Illinois affected by recent graffiti and riots Tuesday.

In a Facebook post owner Brandon Lawson said he would offer a pressure wash to any local building, company, or home that has been vandalized by rioters.

Lawson said he just wanted to offer a hand to the community.

“We would just like to offer a hand to the community and say hey let’s all come together and take care of this together we’re all going through a bad time but there are a lot more good people out there than there are bad people let’s just come together and make it happen,” Lawson said.

Anyone who needs graffiti cleaned due to local riots held in response to Minneapolis police officers killing George Floyd can contact Brandon Lawson on Facebook or at 309-642-9918.

