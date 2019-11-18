Local businesses work together to help Midwest Food Bank achieve holiday goal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Imagine supplying 1 million meals to families in need this holiday season. Well, that is exactly what Midwest Food Bank is planning to do.

Employees from GROWMARK, Illinois Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial all teamed up on Monday to package these meals.

“Tender Mercies is a tasty and nutritious dish that’s full of rice, beans, textured vegetable protein and a chicken-flavored seasoning,” said Midwest Food Bank Executive Director Tara Ingham. “All together one bag serves a family of four and it costs us roughly 60 cents to put that together.”

They had a lot of meals to pack so efficiency was key.

“My job is scooping rice and beans and packaging it and moving it through the line,” said Sarah Franzen a COUNTRY Financial Employee.

Amy Wesson, a GROWMARK employee says she was just happy she could help those in need.

“The fact that we can give back to anyone in this world is an amazing feeling and that is what our family companies do on a daily basis, were an agriculture company, our job is to feed and fuel the world and this is a perfect example of us assisting the world,” said Wesson.

Midwest Food Bank has raised $150,000 with help from GROWMARK and other donations. The meals will be distributed to different food pantries throughout the U.S on Dec. 3 also known as Giving Tuesday.

About Midwest Food Bank: Midwest Food Bank has eight locations in the United States, and one each in Africa and Haiti. Their mission is to alleviate hunger by gathering and distributing food donations to not-for-profits and disaster sites at no cost to the recipients.