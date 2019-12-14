Local campaign spreading kindness in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Il.– One Bloomington teen is helping spread kindness at the Bloomington Housing Authority.

13-year-old Bradley Ross Jackson has been spreading kindness with his Bradley Encourages Kindness Campain for 5 years. Bradley hosted his annual event at the Bloomington Housing Authority to discuss the importance of being kind on Friday.

48 children participated in the event. They were able to listen to Bradley’s message about kindness, then received Kind granola bars and gift cards.

Executive Director of the Bloomington Housing Authority Jeremy Hayes said the event is a great opportunity for kids every year.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to have an enjoyable evening and receive some special gifts, but most importantly to receive a message about kindness from a peer, from another young person, and that really makes it special,” Hayes said.

Jackson said the thought of giving back inspired him to start the campaign.

“What inspired me to start this campaign was just the thought of giving back to kids in disenfranchised communities because it’s just the right thing to do,” Jackson said.

Jackson received the 2019 Kind grant sponsored by the Afterschool Alliance to help put on the event. Kind also provided the granola bars for the event.