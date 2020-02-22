Local charity event raises money for the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic Support fund

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The OSF Healthcare Foundation hosted MS Carnivale Friday at the Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino.

The event allowed guests to enjoy a New Orleans style Mardi Gras celebration featuring French Quarter fare, a silent auction, and live entertainment while raising money to help those with Multiple Sclerosis.

John Coalwells and his wife have attended MS Carnival for several years and said he enjoys supporting those who have MS.

“We have been long time supporters of the MS Carnival, we have a great time every year,” Coalwells said.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Central Illinois Multiple Sclerosis Clinic Support fund affiliated with the OSF Healthcare Illinois Neurological Institute MS Center.

Central Illinois MS Council board member Amy Paul said that the money helps people pay for things that insurance might not cover.

“Say that you need a ramp for your home, or that you need something fixed in your house so that you’re able to move around in your home, Paul said. “We raise money so we can help those people out with things that insurance doesn’t pay for.

Amy Paul said the fundraising goal for the night was $150,000.