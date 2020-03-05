Local coffee shops are still allowing personal reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

PEORIA COUNTY (WMBD) — The spread of the coronavirus has caused a national health concern that’s affected the way some people travel, invest in stocks and now get their coffee.

The popular coffee chain Starbucks recently announced it’s temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups in the care of its customers and partners. Starbucks issued a statement saying “In addition to sanitizing procedures in all our stores, this is one more step we can take to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

WMBD asked several local coffee shops if they’re following Starbucks’ example and it turns out they’re not.

Caty Ward, manager of Leaves N Beans Coffee, said her shop isn’t following suit and the fact that Starbucks was even doing this was news to her.

“We are not doing that in fact we haven’t heard anything about that,” Ward said.

Many other coffee spots in the River City, such as Zion Coffee Bar, Thirty-Thirty Coffee Co, and CxT Roasting Company said they also weren’t aware of Starbucks’ new policy.

Ward said those in her shop aren’t too concerned about the virus because of their safety regimens.

“We just practice safe hygiene,” Ward said. “Wash hands, wash hands, wash hands and when we’re doing stuff we use gloves.”

This is the same tactic other shops said they were taking as well. Banu Hatfield, co-owner of Zion Coffee Bar, said her staff always follows CDC guidelines.

“We are taking extra measures to ensure customer and staff safety protection,” Hatfield said. “We are diligent about handwashing and covering our coughs and sneezes and we encourage our staff to stay home if they’re not feeling well.”

Ward also said her shop normally gets notices from the health department when changes need to be made and thus far they haven’t received anything.

“We haven’t heard anything from the health department so we’re just going about our daily business,” Ward said.