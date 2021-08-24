Local companies busy with wedding events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wedding season is in full swing as couples from 2020 and 2021 tie the knot this year.

Bridal companies said they are busier than ever, but the goal remains the same: every bride to leave with a smile.

“We have definitely picked up more brides, we’re seeing a lot more brides getting married sooner and some later because they’re pushing weddings back still just in case,” said bridal stylist Tawnie Spellious, at Adore Bridal.

The same is occurring for So Chic, according to Sara O’Shea, the owner and event planner at the wedding event and boutique shop.

“With all the postponements from last year and then of course all of the newly scheduled ones this year, it’s been overwhelming to be in the event hospitality industry. Everybody is kinda overbooked and understaffed,” O’Shea said.

Both companies said they enjoy the rush of couples, but it’s important to remember, they are only human.

“My best advice is to just give a lot of grace and have a lot of patience with the businesses you’re reaching out to, O’Shea said. “Because they not only want to serve you really well, but they also really want to serve their current clients well.”

For those thinking of tying the knot soon, event planners say to make sure you plan in advance.