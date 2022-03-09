PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Military firefighters in the airplane industry started using foam as a way to extinguish fires from highly flammable chemicals, like petroleum and gas.

It became regular practice for local fire departments to have such foam, called aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) on hand for difficult fires.

Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said AFFF was still in its beginning stages when he joined the Peoria Fire Department 23 years ago.

“We’re all training on it, we’re all carrying it, it’s on all the machines,” he said. “I don’t think there was enough scientific research behind it. What actually was in the chemicals? Where is it going once you’re using it? And how it’s going down into gutters and drainage systems, getting into water supplies.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that many products, one being AFFF, contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are “widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.”

According to an explainer from the EPA, scientific studies show that PFAS can be found in the blood of humans and animals globally, and may be linked to harmful health effects.

“Now we’re in the process of tagging foam that qualifies as dangerous, getting it off the streets and getting the correct chemicals on the street,” Sollberger said.

Fortunately for the City of Peoria, Sollberger said an inventory found that AFFF is not often used in the department. However, they must still comply with the EPA’s guidance for disposal. He said the Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM) and the EPA are working together to inform Illinois’ fire departments about what chemicals should and should not be used, and how to avoid PFAS.

More information about PFAS and state guidelines for disposal can be found below:

Sollberger said for now, they are storing their buckets of AFFF in Station 17 on Galena Rd., an old fire station now being used for storage. From there, they will await guidance from OSFM and EPA.

“We feel very confident by Friday, any of the AFFF that is improper is going to be off of the machines and in proper storage,” Sollberger said.