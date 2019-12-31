Local library helps kids ring in the new year early

PEORIA, Ill. — The Lakeview Branch Library hosted a New Year’s party for those who might not be able to stay up until midnight.

The library’s “Countdown to Noon” event saw dozens of children from ages one to seven welcoming the new decade twelve hours earlier.

The event featured snacks, New Year photos, music, dancing, and lots of balloons.

Katy Bauml, the library’s reference assistant. said this is the fourth year the library has hosted the event, starting in 2014, and the purpose is to give kids the chance to enjoy the New Year festivities that usually may be asleep for.

“It seemed like a lot of fun,” Bauml said. “A different way to celebrate New Year’s for the kids instead of it all being for adults.”

This seemed especially true for Chelsey Talley and her daughter Alaina. The Talley’s attended the event for the second time and Chelsey said her daughter loves coming for the balloon drop.

“My girls don’t stay up until midnight and the most fun they have is when all the balloons drop from the ceiling,” Talley said. “They get to have a big balloon fight.”

Bauml said the event seems to grow every year as both parents and children alike seem to love ringing in the “noon-year” together.

“It seems to be the favorite program that we do throughout the year,” Bauml said.