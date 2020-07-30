Local man riding to spread awareness of his grandson’s rare condition

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Jim Clarahan hosted a pre-ride happy hour before he starts traveling across the country to spread awareness and raise money for his grandson’s rare condition at Jims Bistros Wednesday.

Clarahan was inspired to start Ride 4 Dray after learning that his grandson Drayson was one of four children in the world diagnosed with lipodystrophy associated with a cancerous brain tumor.

Jim Clarahan plans to spread awareness about his grandson’s condition and help in the fight against childhood cancer. He will be traveling 10,000 miles over 60 days on his motorcycle. He will be making 60 stops including Minneapolis and Green Bay.

Jim Clarahan said his main goal is changing early diagnostic procedures.

“Wheather I raise a dime or some other number, the real mission for me is to make a change in protocols on early diagnostic procedures for discovering brain tumors,” Clarahan said.

Jim’s daughter Bailey Clarahan said she is proud of her dad.

“My dad just has such a big heart, he has always had such a big heart, not just for my family in general, but like humanity as a whole,” Bailey said. “It’s really cool to watch and I’m super proud of him,” Bailey said.

Jim Clarahan said Ride 4 Dray’s current fundraising goal is $150,000, and all money will go to several healthcare organizations including the Children’s Hospital of Illinois, The National Brain Tumor Society, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic.

Updates on the ride and information on how to donate to Ride 4 Dray can be found on their website.

