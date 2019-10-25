Local organization showcases pets & their owners on the runway

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Pets for Seniors, Pets for Saving gave animals and their owners a chance to walk the catwalk.

The organization put on it’s first annual “Pawject Runway” fundraiser Thursday at the Par-A-DICE Hotel.

The event included ten models and their pets all wearing designs from Genevieve Ferral, a stylist from Five Senses Spa Salon and Barbershop.

However, all of the fashion came from recycled items. Liz Pollack, president of the organizations board, said this was a unique fundraiser that she hopes to continue because it was a hit with the community.

“I just think they really loved the idea because there’s nothing like this that we know of in this area,” Pollack said.

The models wore outfits made from toilet paper, newspapers, magazines and even aluminum foil. Genevieve Ferral, the designer, said this was her third time and it was inspired by her love of creating something out of nothing.

“I really like the idea of reducing, recycling and creating with things that are unconventional,” Ferral said.

The event also included a silent auction where all of the proceeds, donations and ticket sales went toward the Pets for Seniors animal shelter.

Pollack said any and all donations were appreciated and she hopes to make the event even bigger for next year.

“If it’s $200 that we raise, that’s still a lot of cat litter,” Pollack said. “So we are happy with whatever we can get.”

Pets for Seniors, Pets for Saving is a Peoria animal shelter that specializes in pairing senior animals with senior citizens. The non-profit organization promotes the health and wellbeing of both the animal and senior citizen.