Local public libraries are circulating family passes to Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Il.– The Bloomington and Normal public libraries have started circulating family passes to the Miller Park Zoo for free Thursday.

The passes were donated by Bloomington residents Bob and Reenie Bradley. It is their intention to make the passes an annual gift to the Bloomington-Normal community.

Library Director of the Bloomington Public Library Jeanne Hamilton said they already have a hold list for their pass.

“It Launched today, as of earlier this afternoon like around 3 o’clock we had 17 people on hold for it already,” Hamilton said.

Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff said he is excited for more people to have the opportunity to visit the zoo.

“I think they’ll be amazed at what we offer here,” Tetzloff said. “The zoo has changed a lot in the last 10 years so I always try to encourage people to come out as often as they can and engage with animals.”

Each circulating family pass is valid for general admission to the zoo for two adults who reside in the same household and all their children who are age 17 and younger. The passes expire one week from the date they’re acquired and cannot be renewed.

Patrons of NPL may call (309) 452-1757 with questions about the NPL pass or to put the pass on hold. Patrons of BPL can call (309) 828-6092 with questions about the BPL pass or put the pass on hold. They can also be put on hold online via the library catalog at either bloomingtonlibrary.org or normalpl.org.