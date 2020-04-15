Local restaurant owners ‘blessed and overwhelmed’ by community support

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Jeanne Carrell, owner of Fairview Farms Restaurant, said for the past two days the restaurant’s been flooded with orders.

She said it’s surprising and a blessing because just a few days ago, it seemed like the restaurant could have been coming to an end.

“Before we were not getting very much carry-outs at all,” Carrell said. “We thought if it doesn’t pick up we would close because this is not bringing in enough revenue to pay our mortgages and what it costs to run a big building.”

Carrell said the restaurant opened in Bartonville in 1952 and she took over eight years ago.

She said they’re more known for family-style dine-in but Illinois’ stay-at-home order forced them to switch to carry-out and curbside pickup.

Carrell said they’ve been bringing in about $300 a day from curbside pickup since the order went into effect until a recent Facebook post surfaced and caught them off guard.

“Somebody posted something on Facebook ‘Please Save Fairview Farms’ without us knowing and then it went crazy on us,” Carrell said.

She said after the post was shared hundreds of times the restaurant went from getting $300 to about $3,000 in orders.

“It’s crazy amazing and we feel very blessed and loved,” Carrell said.

Lori Rudd said she has an extensive history with the restaurant and both the previous and current owners.

“We’ve been friends for a while,” Rudd said. “My girls started working here it was there first jobs and they learned form Jeanne.”

Rudd said she was hurt when she saw the restaurant struggling, but is glad to see there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This place has been here forever and we don’t want it to go away,” Rudd said. “It serves so many different venues and there’s excellent food.”

Carrell said with the support from the community, they’re going to keep going strong until they no longer can.

“I’m a fighter,” Carrell said. “We’re going to keep going. This has been my love forever and I’m going to fight for it.”