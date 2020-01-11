Local Sheriff’s office is prepared for winter weather this weekend

PEKIN, Ill.– With high chances of cold and snow coming to Central Illinois, local first responders need to be prepared.

We talked to Deputy John Shallenberger of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office to tell us what Safety measures they prepare for cold and snowy weather.

All Tazewell County Sheriff vehicles have all-wheel drive to help them drive on snow and ice. Vehicles will have additional items including blankets and hand warmers.

Deputies will also communicate with public works to report roads with a dangerous amount of snow and ice to help keep roads safe.

To learn more about current road conditions you can go to IDOTs website.