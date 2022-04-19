PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Corn Stock Theater is expanding its audience, giving people a “pay what you can” option for the first time.

The option is part of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiative within the theater. The special performance will be Sunday.

“It’s a pay what you can, come as you are. And if that is zero, that is totally okay. There is no judgment, not at all,” said director Chris Peterlin. “We just want to fill the seats and get as many people that have not been able to see a show, come in to see one.”

The host show is Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, opening Wednesday night. The kids’ production has cast members as young as seven and as old as 18.

More information about Corn Stock Theatre is available on its website.