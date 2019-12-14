Local Veteran using Christmas decorations to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project

EAST PEORIA, Il.– An East Peoria Veteran is giving back to the Wounded Warriors Project this season.

Mike Rodcay spent 6 weeks decorating his house on 511 James Parkway with 7,500 lights.

“I guess you could say it was just a fluke because I only wanted to put out icicle lights out this year,” Rodcay said. “Then it just evolved into 7500 lights”

Rodcay spent 31 years in the army and plans to give a penny for every light on his display to the Wounded Warrior Project Greater Peoria Chapter.

“These guys, they paid a price, so they deserve to be helped,” Rodcay said.

Rodcay said he was inspired by the care packages he would receive when he was in Iraq.

Rodcay encourages everyone to give to a cause they believe in this holiday season.

“Find a cause that’s close to home and help out,” Rodcay said.

The lights will be on Dec 14 and Dec 20 through 25 from sunset till 9 p.m.