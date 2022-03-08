PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — John Amdall’s self-proclaimed, “pandemic project” is now on display at Exhibit A Gallery in Peoria Heights.

“I’m not a professional artist, I’m a serious hobbyist,” the local woodworker said. “I’ve been doing woodworking for over 50 years.”

Tuesday morning, Amdall led a presentation at Exhibit A for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), a group of senior citizens who engage in community programs aimed at continuing education.

“The normal design process is I have a location I have to fill, or I have a function I’m trying to fulfill. And I would make a piece of furniture to do that function or fill that space,” Amdall said. “Well, all this furniture represents techniques that I wanted to explore.”

The owner of Exhibit A Gallery, Barb Milaccio, said Amdall is donating the proceeds of his artist sales to the Peoria Heights Fine Art Fair. The date is set for May 14.

“The artist proceeds are going to go to help make that fair possible,” Amdall said.

In his presentation, Amdall explained how he put together his pieces using various woodworking techniques. As decoration, many small tables and chairs had optical illusions on their surface, such as the impossible triangle.

Amdall said he wanted his chairs, some of which can be found in the exhibit, to stand on their own without four legs. Instead, the chairs have a slanted wood foundation that holds the furniture in place.

On Friday, March 11, Exhibit A will host an artist meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.