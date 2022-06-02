PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2,1953. Still England’s reigning Queen, the country– and the English community in Peoria– is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In her 70th year on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning queen in the history of England.

The Fox Pub and Grill in Peoria, located off Pioneer Parkway on N. Sommer Street, is the only English spot in town.

Owner Matt Rixner said despite scandal in the royal family, covering tabloids and filling social feeds, adoration for the queen is pretty high in England.

“You think about everything she’s seen as queen. She came in there just after the war, I just think about everything that’s happened since the early 1950s and where the world is now,” he said. “She’s been a staple and the face of England for 70 years now.”

Rixner said The Fox will offer their take on “The Queen’s Coronation Chicken,” an apricot chicken curry served over rice. Next week, customers can get a similar recipe as a wrap.

He also said as England celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, he will keep an eye out for dishes served at the celebrations, so he can potentially add them to their features next week.

No matter one’s opinion on the monarchy, Rixner said it is still important to acknowledge the queen’s legacy.

“She’s just a very special person to so many generations of people in England,” Rixner said. “They’ve seen her be such a matriarch to the whole country.”