Low-income tenants welcomed into East Bluff Community Homes with ribbon cutting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty single-family homes and five duplexes intended to serve low-income tenants in Peoria were debuted on Thursday.

The homes were created and spearheaded by the Peoria Opportunities Foundation (POF).

The $12 million project intends to provide low-income families and individuals with affordable housing.

“We’re not just giving people a house, but we’re giving them a community. You know the old adage ‘it takes a village,’ well we’re seeing that come to fruition here,” said 3rd District Councilman Tim Riggenbach.

Local leaders took a look at rental properties in the East Bluff and noticed some buildings were beyond repair with expensive utilities. They thought standardized affordable housing could benefit the area.

“We’ve had people talk about how their utilities are lower, and that gives them the money to spend on their other expenses, so affordable housing really does make a difference in people’s lives,” said POF Executive Director Jane Grenzel.

The project took about 18 months to complete, and 20 tenants have already moved in.

“My hope is just that they have a good place to live, to grow their family, to have a safe place to live, a quality place to live, where they don’t have to worry about paying exorbitant utilities every month,” said Grenzel.

POF leaders said their mission is to improve the East Bluff neighborhood by giving residents support through programs that promote safety, security, upkeep, maintenance, and revitalization.