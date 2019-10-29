Marching Panthers hold last performance of the year

WASHINGTON, Ill.– The Marching Panthers held their last performance of the year at Babcook field Monday.

Band Director Lisa Parrott said this performance came to be after their final planed competition was rained out at U of I Saturday.

“We really wanted to find some way to bring closure to the season and to give them one final chance to perform their show before we put it to rest for the year,” Parrott said.

The Marching Panthers had a good year winning Grand Champion at Morton and Effingham competitions.

Drum Major Ava Stovall was surprised at all the friends and family that came out to support the marching band.

“The crowd was awesome, we were not expecting this place to be as crowded as it was, so it was really cool,” Stovall said.

After this final performance of their circus-themed show “Sideshow”, Band director Parrott said the Marching Panthers have already started brainstorming the theme for next year.