Marshall-Putnam Fair host Ribbon Cutting for 100-year anniversary

HENRY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Marshall-Putnam County fair held a ribbon-cutting for its 100-year anniversary Tuesday.

Fair Board Director Rod Rumbold cut the ribbon, which was followed by the opening of a time capsule that was sealed in 1996. Rumbold said COVID-19 gave the fair board more time to prepare for the anniversary.

“Last year with COVID, we didn’t have a fair, so we had a little extra time to prepare for the 100th anniversary,” Rumbold said.

Co-Treasurer of the Marshall-Putnam Fair JoVonna Kocher said the event is family-friendly and admission to the fair is free.

“Free parking, free admission, so you can come out here with your young family, and not have to spend an arm and a leg,” Kocher said.

While admission is free, some events at the fair will cost money, including the Tracy Byrd concert Thursday, and the Demolition Derby Friday. The fair kicks off Wednesday with wine tasting, harness racing, and the kickoff dinner.

More information is available on the Marshall-Putnam Fair’s website.