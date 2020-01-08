Metamora team raises money for one of their own

METAMORA, Ill.– The Metamora Girls Basketball team held a fundraiser for one of their team managers Tuesday.

Sophmore Vidal Paulino was born with a congenital heart defect, he had open-heart surgery to replace his Aortic and Pulmonary valves on Dec. 10 as well as several follow up procedures.

The Metamora Girls Basketball team decided to chip in to help raise money to help the Paulino family with complications that came up while Vidal is recovering.

To raise money the girls sold raffle tickets, held a bake sale and donated half of all concessions sales to the Paulino Family.

Head Girls basketball coach Brianna Morrow said she is very impressed with the team for organizing the fundraiser.

“They have done an amazing job with coordinating and organizing it,” Morrow said. “I’m blown away with the work these girls have done.”

Shooting guard Lexi McClure said she hopes Paulino recovers soon because he means a lot to the team.

“When we’re out on the floor playing he is always pumping us up and getting us ready for the game,” McClure said. “He really brings that type of spirit that you want in a team.”

Vidal Paulino’s brother Ishmael Paulino spoke during the game and is thankful for all the support his family has been getting from the community.

“This fundraiser is a blessing whether it’s one dollar, $10,000, or $100,000 its a blessing,” Paulino said. “It’s something to bring the community together and bring to light this type of condition.”

You can donate to the Paulino Family on their Gofundme page.