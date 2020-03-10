Mid Central Community Action holds annual Seeds of Change fundraiser

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mid Central Community Action is all about giving back and helping the community.

Their mission is to educate, equip, and empower people to achieve healthy relationships, finances, homes, and neighborhoods. On Tuesday staff and volunteers held their annual Seeds of Change event to raise money and reflect on their successes.

“What we do is try to help people by empowering them to change their lives in a positive way,” said Mark Kotte, Director of Resource and Community Development at the MCCA.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to hopefully inspire people to help people achieve their goals, because when we do that our neighborhood and community is more vibrant,” said Executive Director at the MCCA, Deborah White.

The MCCA helps people get through difficult times, from people suffering from domestic violence or those with financial trouble. To showcase the positive impact they create they brought out people that have gone through the program.

“When people have achieved their goals they like to give back and they like to encourage other people and support them to know I achieved this and you too can achieve this,” said White

Leaders at the MCCA want everyone to know they’re always available to you and your neighbors.

“We have people that have all different types of needs and if you want to give back to the community you can give to us and we funnel it back into the community and help people grow and get to the point where they can be self-sufficient,” said Kotte.