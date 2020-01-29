Midwest Orthopaedic holds ribbon cutting for new hospital

PEORIA, Ill.– Midwest Orthopaedic Hospital held a ribbon-cutting and open house at UnityPoint Health-Proctor Tuesday.

The hospital is equipped to handle all orthopaedic issues patients might have. Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Nirain D’Souza said this hospital is the first of it’s kind in central Illinois.

“It’s the first of its kind not just in Peoria but the central Illinois region,” Dr. D’Souza said. “It’s actually a facility designed around an orthopaedic patient.”

The hospital will have 13 Orthopaedic Surgeons and four physicians that will give non-surgical care for muscular and skeletal problems.

Regional President and CEO of Unity Point Health Keith Knepp said he is excited to provide the highest quality service to patients in Central Illinois and beyond.

“Our goal is to have this be a destination,” Knepp said. “Not just will we serve Peoria, but patients who want to travel for the care that we can provide here.”

While Tuesday was the official opening, Midwest Orthopaedic Hospital has been running for a month. The Proctor facility expects to do about 4,000 Orthopaedic procedures a year.