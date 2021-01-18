MILLIONS ON THE LINE: Lottery players have a chance to win more than $800 million

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The excitement keeps building as the jackpot keeps growing.

Lottery players have another chance to win millions of dollars Tuesday since there were no winners for both the PowerBall and Mega Millions Jackpot last weekend. The Mega Millions prize grew to about $850 million or about $628.2 million in cash.

The estimated $850 million jackpot would be the third-largest prize in American lottery history. Super Liquors Sales Associate Mary Bachler said the store has been busy with both first-timers and retired lottery players.

She said people are stacking up on lottery tickets in hopes of winning millions.

“There are people that are buying at least $20 worth of tickets at a time,” Bachler said. “When usually they would buy $1, $2 tickets or one $3 ticket. Like one day, I sold a couple of hundred dollars [worth of tickets] to this one person. So people are very excited, and people who never played it for a long time are coming and filling out cards.”

According to Mega Millions, the jackpot was won five times in 2020.

Tuesday’s drawing will be at 10 p.m. CT.