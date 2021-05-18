More than 200 boxes distributed to Pekin families Tuesday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department and Lighthouse Church in Pekin teamed up together to distribute more than 200 boxes to local families Tuesday afternoon.

A line full of cars stretched more than two blocks. It is helping people in the Pekin community get access to fresh food.

14 volunteers helped put products like milk, cheese, vegetables, and produce into the hands of the community.

Pastor Rick Hill said the church hosts food and diaper drives the third Thursday of every month, meaning any effort to get supplies out is critical.

“We have lines like this every month that come out and line up for food, so the need here is great in Tazewell County, and we just need places more like this to be able to help,” Hill said.

The Tazewell County Health Department said the next location will be in North Pekin.