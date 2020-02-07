Morton Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 Pumpkin Festival theme at annual Meet up

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Theme for the 2020 Morton Pumpkin Festival was announced at the Morton Chamber of Commerce Annual Meet-Up Thursday at Burroughs Farm.

The theme for 2020 will be “2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz.” Chamber members gave clues throughout the event with costumes and decorations. The announcement was also followed by a performance by the Morton high school jazz ensemble.

The Meet-Up also looked back on the chamber’s accomplishments in 2019 and gave out several awards. Award winners included Jenna Grimm who received the Volunteer of the year award and Andy Honegger who received the 2020 Distinguished Service award.

Executive Director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce Leigh Ann Brown said 2020 will be a great year for the Chamber.

“It’s going to be a great fun year, roaring 20’s, and really celebrating a lot of the history of our community,” Brown said.

This years Morton Pumpkin Festival will be Sep. 16-19.