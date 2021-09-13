Morton Chamber of Commerce is keeping residents informed with new app

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Morton community is getting a new way to learn about their town.

A new app called, “Morton Connect” is designed to allow residents and visitors to find local businesses, current events, and other community resources at the touch of a button.

Leigh Ann Brown, the executive director of the Morton Chamber of Commerce, said the application took two years to make.

“We’ve had this conversation for some time, of what other tool could we make available to make sure people know all the great amenities here in our community, the events that happen, the programs, the educational resources,” Brown said.

The free downloadable app, available for both iOS and Android devices, was made partnering with the Morton Public Library, the Morton Park District, and other municipalities.

It features:

Business listings

Educational resources

Building opportunities

Coupons

Content from community partners

“We like to see ourselves as the information center for the community, we sponsor the information booth at the festival. We really are excited to be a part of the app in order to continue to share information about what’s going on in Morton,” said Morton Public Library Director Alissa Williams.

Released Monday to prepare for the Morton Pumpkin Festival, leaders are ready to get the community connected.

“Our partners come together for solutions, and we really want to help elevate and showcase all the great resources, programs, events, and amenities here in our Morton community,” Brown said.

The app is now available on all app stores.