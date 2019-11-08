Morton Girl Scouts make American flag for veterans

MORTON, Ill. — November marks the month for veterans day and girl scouts from Central Illinois Girl Troop 4856 are putting together a little surprise for the retired heroes.

The Brownies and Daisies (kindergarten through 3rd grade) portion of the troop spent their Thursday meeting cutting, gluing and linking dozens od red, white and blue paper rings together to create an American flag.

Troop leader Annmarie Zan said the troop wanted to do something special during the month of November, but wanted to steer away from the traditional Thanksgiving route, so they decided to honor the veterans.

“We decided we wanted to bring them a special gift. So we are making a chain link American Flag right now,” Zan said.

Zan said each link will have the names of two veterans attached and the entire flag, when constructed, will have more than one thousand names. She said each star on the flag will include the name of a vet who lost their lives.

“There’s a total of 1,413 names that we’ve collected and we’ll be putting them together into an American Flag and then next week we’ll be presenting it to the veterans,” Zan said.

She said the girls in the troop are very excited to meet the veterans and present them the flag. She said they perform service projects every month and this will be the first time they actually get to interact with the vets.

“They’re pretty excited and they just love interacting with people. We’ve done the homeless shelters and they’re very interactive,” Zan said.

Zan said the troop will play bingo with the veterans and present the flag to the veterans next Thursday at Veterans Haven.