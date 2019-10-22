Morton resident brightening up Halloween with Lights on Main street

MORTON, Ill. — One house in Morton is helping get central Illinois in the Halloween spirit.

The house on 707 S Main street has been putting on light shows for Halloween the last several years. This is the third year they have put their light show to Music on 94.7 FM starting at about 5:30 P.M. and going until 10 P.M.

The man behind the show Tom Godfrey said he decided to start decorating shortly after moving in.

“When we moved into this house we had the iron fence in the front of our yard and it was just calling for decorations. So we started decorating that, then we had some lights going, and it just blossomed from there” Godfrey said.

Godfrey said he has gotten lots of positive feedback about the show, and is happy to help get people into the holiday spirit.

The light show will continue until November 1st. Fans can also look forward to his Christmas Light show which Godfrey plans to have up after Thanksgiving.